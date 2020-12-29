HSE has no plans to open additional Covid testing sites in South Kerry

The HSE has no immediate plans to open additional Covid-19 testing sites in South Kerry, despite the rise in cases in this area in the past fortnight.

Kerry County Councillor Norma Moriarty contacted the health authority, expressing concern about the high incidence of cases in this part of the county, and asking for an additional temporary site to be opened.

Up to Monday, 14th December, the Kenmare LEA – which stretches from Kilgarvan to Killorglin and includes all the Iveragh Peninsula – had a 14-day rate of 80 per population.

A week later, this rate was 5.5 times higher, with 110 cases recorded over the two-week period, giving an incidence rate of 439 per population – the highest rate in Munster.

Replying to Cllr Moriarty, a spokesman for the HSE accepted that the testing sites in Kerry had become much busier in recent weeks.

However, he said staff at the existing sites were coping with this demand, and did not plan to open any additional sites for the time being.