HSE management thanks people of Kerry for support one year after first COVID-19 meeting

HSE regional management has thanked the people of Kerry for their support, exactly one year after its first COVID-19 meeting.

Yesterday, January 28th, marked one year since the HSE Area Crisis Management Team for the two counties met for the first time regarding the virus.

Having met 81 times in 2020, the crisis management team currently meets at least twice a week at the moment.

Chair of the crisis management team, and Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Michael Fitzgerald, says healthcare staff are very grateful for the support of the public in Kerry.

While Director of Public Health for the region, Dr Anne Sheahan, says people need to continue their efforts to stop the spread of the virus, as all health services remain under significant pressure.