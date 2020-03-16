HSE issues guidance for those with coronavirus relating to medication



The HSE is advising anyone with coronavirus to continue taking any medication they were already taking, unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional.

This includes anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen, naproxen or diclofenac.

The advise comes in response to false information about anti-inflammatory medicine and Covid-19 which has been shared on social media over the last 24 hours.

The HSE says there is no evidence to stop taking any medication at this time, and says there is no need for people to order more medicines than they need.