HSE to hire third consultant soon for Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services

The HSE is to hire another psychiatric consultant for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry shortly.

This will be the third consultant for the service covering Kerry and Cork, according to the Executive Clinical Director of the Kerry Mental Health Services, Dr Darra Phelan.

Currently this region has the highest number of minors waiting for a CAMHS appointment at 747, but Dr Phelan says they’re already starting to see an improvement in the service.





The Executive Clinical Director of the Kerry Mental Health Services says they’re taking action on the Sliabh Mis Mental Health Admission Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

A Mental Health Commission report carried out in February was very critical of the unit, but Dr Darra Phelan says improvements have been made since then.

Renovations are currently being carried out on the Riask Ward, which when complete will allow the Brandon Suite to open; this four-bed high observation unit was completed four years ago but hasn’t opened.

Dr Phelan is committed to fully implementing the changes raised in the Mental Health Commission report, and says the service will be greatly improved in the coming year.