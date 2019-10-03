HSE and gardaí in Kerry issue Storm Lorenzo update

The HSE doesn’t expect Storm Lorenzo will result in widespread cancellations or disruptions in the health service.

However, it has detailed contingency plans in place.

In Kerry and West Cork, the HSE says some home help visits due to take place this evening have been rescheduled.

The Health Service Executive says appointments in University Hospital Kerry and Bantry General Hospital are being reviewed to ensure patients and staff may be in their homes before the orange weather warning comes into effect at 6pm. Any postponed appointments will be rescheduled.

Clinics in facilities are also being reviewed and being risk assessed locally.

In the event of flooding, the HSE says this webpage has useful public health advice:

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/5/publichealth/publichealthdepts/extreme/flood%20risks.html

Gardaí are advising motorists to stay off the road between 6 o’clock this evening and 3 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Drivers should anticipate strong cross winds and hazards including fallen trees.

Kerry gardaí say they can put those who are homeless in contact with the appropriate authorities to provide them with accommodation.