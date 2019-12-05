HSE figures show large variation in waiting times for ambulances in South Kerry

There’s a large variation in waiting times for ambulances in South Kerry.

The HSE has released information in relation to the National Ambulance Service operating in the townland of Cahersiveen in July of this year.

There were ten calls made to the National Ambulance Service from the townland of Cahersiveen in July, four of which were during the morning, three during the afternoon and three at night.

Three of the ten were for life-threatening issues.

Of the ten calls, ambulances were at the scene within seven minutes for half of these.

However, two of the calls were responded to over an hour later; one took an hour and seven minutes, while the other took an hour and 15 minutes.

Seven of the ten incidents required patients to be taken to hospital; of these, the time from scene to hospital ranged from 58 minutes to one hour 16 minutes.

The time for the resource to become mobile ranged from one minute to over 14 minutes.