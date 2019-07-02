HSE failed to improve privacy and dignity for residents at Killarney nursing home

The Health Information and Quality Authority has said the HSE has failed to improve the privacy and dignity of residents in a Killarney nursing home facility.

Inspectors carried out an unannounced inspection focused on the care of residents with dementia at Killarney Community Hospital on April 2nd and 3rd.

The centre, located on the outskirts of Killarney town, is registered to provide long-term, respite, palliative and dementia care for 96 residents; 75 residents were living in the centre at the time of the inspection.

Accommodation is spread across three separate units; Fuschia accommodating 22 residents, Hawthorn accommodating 36 residents and Heather accommodating 38.

Inspectors found residents appeared very well cared for and observed warm interactions between staff and residents.

However, bedroom accommodation was highlighted as a major issue with five residents with dementia sharing a multi-occupancy room, which is totally against the principles of good care.

Inspectors said the HSE has failed to take all necessary action to improve privacy and dignity of residents and had failed to ensure the space created by the reduced number of residents was utilized to improve conditions for remaining residents.

Residents complained about noise in multi-occupancy rooms and a lack of space means some cannot personalise their own area.

There was a lack of adequate storage with some residents’ belongings being stored in plastic boxes.

There is very limited availability of single rooms for end of life care.

Inspectors also raised concerns about the use of bed rails and that recommendations from a review following a medication error had not been followed through.

The HSE says as part of the capital plan for Kerry community hospitals, a new hospital is in the design stages and is due for completion in 2021, however, planning permission is yet to be obtained.