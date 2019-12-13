HSE to further extend locum GP service in Milltown

The Health Service Executive is to extend a locum GP service for Milltown until mid-spring.

It follows concerns that the village would be left without a doctor.

In November, the HSE admitted it was going to be forced to close the existing GP practice in Milltown after failing to find a doctor willing to take up the role.

The village’s GP retired in September and since then a number of locum doctors have been working in the practice.

Letters were sent to patients advising them that the practice was closing completely at the end of this year.

However, following major concerns raised by locals the HSE decided to extend the current locum arrangement until January.

This has now been further extended for two months to mid-March; the GP vacancy will be re-advertised in January.

Kerry Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement and say they will continue to work on finding a solution.