HSE expected to begin interviewing to fill Milltown GP position in coming weeks

The HSE is expected to begin interviewing to fill the GP position in Milltown in the coming weeks.

In November, it emerged that the mid-Kerry village would be left without a permanent doctor by the end of last year.

Following a public meeting, the HSE decided to postpone the planned closure of the GP practice while talks continue.

Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says applications for the post close tomorrow (January 24th).

He understands the HSE will begin interviewing for the position in the coming weeks, and states he is hopeful a successful candidate will emerge.