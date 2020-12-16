HSE close Scoil Mhuire Killorglin in due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The HSE have closed a primary school in Killorglin due to an unusually large outbreak of COVID-19

School management and HSE Public Health have been dealing with an outbreak at the school over the past few days and 17 cases have been identified so far.

This evening the HSE Department of Public Health South sent a letter to all parents of the 346 pupils at Scoil Mhuire advising them that all pupils and staff at the school were to go for testing.

This decision effectively closes the school.

The letter also stated that all pupils and staff should restrict their movements until Wednesday 30th of December.

The letter points out that in the Irish experience of COVID-19 it has been uncommon to see an outbreak this large in a school.

Restricted movement means that the members of the school population should not go to school, not use public transport, do not have anyone visit their home and only go to the shop or pharmacy if absolutely necessary

The HSE have been contacted for comment.

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid has more than doubled in Kerry in recent days from 20 to 42 per 100,000.