HSE called on to carry out unannounced inspection of Cahersiveen direct provision centre

A Kerry TD has called on HSE to carry out an unannounced inspection of the Cahersiveen direct provision centre.

Deputy Norma Foley raised the issue at a sitting of the Oireachtas COVID-19 Committee this afternoon, while questioning CEO of the HSE Paul Reid.

The Fianna Fáil TD asked about the lack of testing of asylum seekers before they arrived in Kerry.

Deputy Foley also questioned if claims the HSE failed to inform the Department of Justice of a positive COVID-19 case in Dublin, where some residents were previously housed, was true.

Mr Reid said he did not have specifics about the movement of the asylum seekers to Cahersiveen or the level of testing; he said a lot of engagement has taken place recently between the department and the HSE about the centre.

Deputy Foley called for an inspection: