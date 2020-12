Kerry Oireachtas members will be briefed by the HSE about the Oaklands Nursing Home on Thursday.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will update Kerry TDs and Senators on the current situation regarding the Listowel nursing home in an online meeting.

The news comes following a call made by Kerry TD Brendan Griffin for both the HSE and HIQA to brief Kerry Oireachtas members about the situation urgently.

The Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip welcomes the news of the briefing: