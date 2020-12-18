HSE asking people in Cork and Kerry to not let this weekend spoil Christmas

The HSE is asking people in Cork and Kerry to not let this weekend spoil Christmas.

Acting Director of Public Health Anne Sheahan says people need to think carefully about the number of people they see in the run-up to Christmas.

She says the people of Cork and Kerry have put in a tremendous effort in recent months and have brought the rates of COVID-19 down to amongst the lowest in the country.

Dr Sheahan says if people take a risk today, tomorrow, or over the next few days, then they are taking that risk on behalf of everyone they see over Christmas.

She is urging people to think about the impact that being diagnosed with COVID-19 would have on family and friends.