HSE apologises to Kerry home helps left without travel expenses for 2 months

360 health care support assistants in Kerry have not been paid travel expenses over the past two months.

It’s understood the issue arose due to a dispute between HSE staff and management in the payroll department.

The HSE has apologised and says the delay arose to recent changes in work practices.

It says it expects payments to be processed without further delay.

There are 360 health care support assistants–or home helps– employed by the HSE in Kerry.

Ted Kenny, SIPTU industrial organiser, say home helps in the county were due to be paid travel expenses last week for the past two months, however, the money did not arrive.

It’s his understanding that a staffing shortage in the payroll department of the HSE – who are represented by the Fórsa trade union – is the cause for the delay.

He says if the issue is not resolved immediately, there could be strike action.

Tralee healthcare support assistants say the non-payment of mileage is not sustainable, and it’s only causing further financial difficulty.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare apologised for the delay in the payment of travel expenses.

It says the delay arose due to recent changes in work practices and that it anticipates payments will be processed without further delay.