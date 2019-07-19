Housing Minister will look favourably at increasing Kerry’s reduced Disabled Person Grant

The Housing Minister says he’ll look at positively at calls for more funding for housing adaptations for people with a disability or illness in Kerry.

Minister Eoghan Murphy was speaking on visit to Kenmare this afternoon; he’s also travelling to Killarney and Tralee.

It was announced at Monday’s Kerry County Council meeting that this year’s Disabled Person Grant allocation to Kerry County Council is down 29% on last year.

Councillors described the move as outrageous, saying people in council houses in Kerry are already waiting years for housing adaptations such as stair lifts or wet rooms.

Speaking to Radio Kerry on a visit to Kenmare this afternoon, Minister Eoghan Murphy said this is an initial allocation in order to manage the scheme’s budget.

He said, as with other years, they’ll accept requests for more funding from the council, and will look at them favourably.

Minister Eoghan Murphy is in Kerry for a number of engagements today; he first opened a new 22-unit scheme at Ard Bhearna, Kenmare; the €4.25m Kerry County Council scheme provides two and three-bedroom homes.

He then visited the Clúid Housing development at Derreen, Killarney; the 61 two and three-bedroom dwellings are being developed by Clúid in partnership with Kerry County Council and Thermohouse Ltd; they’re due for completion early next year.

The Minister is this evening performing the official opening of 11 new homes at Croílár na Mistéalach at The Mitchels in Tralee; these three and four-bedroom units are part of the Mitchels-Boherbee Community Regeneration Project.

Minister Murphy will also be given a tour of the 21 new council homes being constructed in Killeen, Tralee, which are for the elderly and people with disabilities.