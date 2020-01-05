Housing development in Killarney given green light

A development of apartments and townhouses in Killarney has been given planning permission by An Bord Pleanala.

Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to conditions, to Themohouse Limited for 18 apartments and four townhouses at Derreen.

The development replaced a previously granted application for the site for 14 cottage flats.

Ballydribbeen Residents Association appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

The board granted permission saying the proposed development wouldn’t seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area as long as the 25 attached conditions were adhered to.