Housing demand in Kerry to lessen over the coming decade

The demand for housing in Kerry over the coming decades will lessen, according to the ESRI.

The Economic and Social Research Institute completed a study on housing demand nationwide for the Department of Housing, according to the Irish Independent.

The study shows housing demand could vary over the coming years, depending on the rate of inward migration and population increases.

The ESRI estimates that the housing demand in Kerry for next year will be 929 new homes, with this set to decrease by 10% in 2040 to just over 830 new units per year.