Housing charity answered calls from Kerry renters during Christmas week

The housing charity Threshold answered calls from renters in Kerry during Christmas week.

It was revealed that the national housing charity answered a total of 78 calls during Christmas week, which is a 28% increase on last year.

7% of those who gave their location were calling from Kerry, and the majority of people who contacted Threshold during this period were doing so for the first time.

Edel Conlon, Southern Regional Services Manager at Threshold, says the volume of calls illustrates the crisis that private tenants are facing in Kerry and beyond, in spite of protections introduced in 2020.

Renters in Kerry in need of advice or support are encouraged to contact Threshold by calling 1800 454 454, or visiting its website.