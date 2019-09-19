Householders considering legal action against Kerry County Council

Householders in an estate are considering taking legal action against Kerry County Council because of a resident’s alleged violent and threatening behaviour.

The residents claim these neighbours are holding the whole estate to ransom.

One resident says the sense of community is gone with children afraid to go out and play, and families keeping their blinds shut all day out of fear.

They have contacted Kerry County Council numerous times to highlight the issue.

The residents maintain the council, who found the house for this family, is not taking action and is hiding behind technicalities.

This resident, who doesn’t want to be named, says his home was vandalised three times.

He says something needs to be done to combat this behaviour: