Householders advised to hold on to their real Christmas trees for now

Householders in Kerry are being asked to keep their Christmas trees at home and dispose of them themselves if possible, rather than travel to local amenity sites.

The council is currently offering a service to the public, to dispose of real Christmas trees at their civic amenity sites around the county.

The sites are located at Killarney, Kenmare, Milltown, Cahersiveen and Lispole/Dingle and a fee of three Euro applies.

However, the sites have been very busy since Christmas , and the council is appealing to people to observe the 5km rule and to limit visits, except in cases where household waste urgently needs to be disposed of.

Until the current restrictions are lifted, householders are asked to either hold on to their real tree, or find another to dispose of it.