House prices in Kerry stabilise at €193,000

The rise in house prices has stabilised in Kerry with the average house price now €193,000.

That’s according to the final quarterly report of 2019 from property website, Daft.ie

The report shows a 0.4% rise in house prices since the same period last year with a one-bedroom apartment priced at €94,000 while a three-bedroom terrace costs €130,000.

That’s in comparison to an 8% rise in prices seen a year ago.

A four-bedroom bungalow costs €258,000 in Kerry with a five-bedroom detached house priced at €270,000.

Housing prices fell marginally across the country by 1.2% – the first calendar year recording a fall in costs since 2012.

The average price nationwide in the final quarter of the year was €250,766