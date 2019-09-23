House prices in Kerry rise but at a slower rate

House prices in Kerry are continuing to rise, with the average house price in the county now at €202,000.

However, the rate of the rise has slowed down significantly when compared to the previous year.

According to the latest report from daft.ie, house prices in Kerry in the third quarter of this year were three percent higher than the corresponding period in 2018.

However, this marks a slower growth rate than this time last year, when prices had risen by 8 percent in Kerry.

The figure of €202,000 for an average house in Kerry, is now 44 percent above its lowest point.

The Kerry trends documented in this latest report, mirror the national trend, where house prices in most parts of the country rose by just point one percent, marking the end of six years of rising house prices.

Price falls were noted in the greater Dublin area and particularly in the most expensive markets.

Economist Ronan Lyons, who compiled the report, noted that weakening demand, strengthening supply and fears over Brexit were the most likely reasons for the slow down.

Also today, it’s emerged that the volume of house sales in Kerry have dipped by 22.8 percent in the first half of this year.

This figure was revealed in the MyHome.ie Property Price Register, which showed a slight increase in sales nationally.

The drop in Kerry sales was attributed to bulk transactions on certain estates being recorded as single deals.