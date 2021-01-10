House prices in Kerry expected to rise between 5-10% in 2021

House prices in Kerry are expected to rise between 5-10% in 2021.

That’s according to the Sunday Times Property Price Guide.

The guide estimates an increase in prices for second-hand, two-bed apartments, three-bed semi-detached houses, and large detached homes with land, across Tralee, Dingle, Killarney and Kenmare.

The prices of large detached homes with land in Kerry are set for a significant increase across all four towns.

They are predicted to be most expensive in Kenmare, with a 20% increase leading to asking prices of between €600,000-850,000, while in Killarney they’re expected to cost between €595,000 and €675,000, an increase of 13%.

In Dingle, it’s expected they will cost between €450,000-460,000, an increase of 2.2% and just over €450,000 in Tralee, an increase of 7.5%.

Second-hand, three-bed, semi-detached properties will also increase in all four towns, and are set to be most expensive in Killarney, where some could cost up to €320,000, an increase of 1.6% on 2020.

In Dingle, these properties are expected to cost up to €285,000, increasing by 2.7%, and €236,000 in Tralee, which is a 7.5% increase.

The largest increase is expected in Kenmare, at 10%, where prices for the three-bed semi-detached homes are set to reach €195,000.

Second-hand, two-bed apartment prices will also increase the most in Kenmare, rising to €155,000, up 11%.

They are expected to increase by 8% in Killarney, up to between €215,000-250,000.

The same property in Dingle is set to cost around €220,000, an increase of 5%, and up to €150,000 in Tralee, an increase of 7%.