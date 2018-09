A new report out today shows house prices in Kerry are up more than 8%.

According to Daft.ie, the average cost of housing in Kerry is €196,000.

A slow-down in price increases was recorded in Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Cork.





Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and the author of the report – says increases in availability in urban areas is having a knock-on-effect elsewhere.