House prices in Kerry up 8% on same period last year

House prices in Kerry rose significantly throughout 2018 but eased in the final six months of the year.

In Kerry, prices in the final quarter of 2018 were 8% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 4% seen in the same period last year.

Daft.ie released the information in its quarterly house price report.

In 2014, house prices in Kerry averaged at €150,000. The average house price in Kerry is now €193,000, 37% above its lowest point recorded.

In 2006, prices across the county averaged at €290,000.

Meanwhile, there were over 7,200 properties on the market in Munster in December – almost 3% higher than a year ago, the first time availability has risen since 2009.

The annual rate of increase in list prices, nationally, was 5.5% in the final quarter of 2018, the lowest rate recorded since early 2014.