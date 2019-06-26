House prices in Kerry 49% higher than the downturn

House prices in Kerry are now 49% higher than in the downturn.

The latest Daft.ie House Price Report for Quarter 2 2019 shows that the average price of a house in Kerry is now €208,888.

This marks a 5% increase from the first three months of the year, a 12% rise on the same period last year, and growth of 49% from their lowest point.

It shows that the average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is €135,000, up 11%; a four-bed bungalow is priced at €276,000, up 18%; and five-bed detached houses are up 23% to €291,000.

The report also highlights weak construction activity, stating that in Kerry, Clare and Tipperary, 369 new homes sold in 2018 – down slightly on 377 in 2017.