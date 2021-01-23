House prices increased more in Kerry than any other county last year

House prices increased more in Kerry than any other county over the past 12 months.

That’s according to the Irish Independent’s “How Much Is Your House Worth?” report, which states Kerry house prices increased by 12% last year.

The average price of a house in the county last year was €205,000, and is predicted to rise another 3% in 2021.

Three-bed semi-detached houses in towns were among notable increases in Kerry, rising by 11% to €205,000, while the same house outside towns rose over 13% to €150,000.

The price of four-bed and five-bed detached houses also rose just over 13% to €300,000 and €375,000 respectively.

The property report also looked specifically at the Killarney market, which saw a 6% increase in house prices on average to €295,000, and is expected to rise another 2% this year.