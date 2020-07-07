Hotels, hospitality and visitor attractions across Kerry receive ‘Safe Destination’ Badge

Badge of Honour… Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District Cllr. Mike Foley, with Proprietors Joanne and John Riordon, The Thatch, Lisselton, Andy Smith, Listowel Municipal District Officer, right, Chef Pavel Wasko, Mary and Megan Barry, and Emma Lynch, who this week along with Hotels, hospitality and visitor attractions across Kerry have begun to receive their ‘Safe Destination’ Badge following the completion by their staff of specialised training on cleanliness, hygiene and customer interaction in the COVID-19 environment. The ‘Safe Destination Kerry’ Programme is run in association with Kerry County Council, Kerry Education and Training Board, the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, and the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan /FREE PIC***

Hotels, hospitality and visitor attractions across Kerry have been receiving their ‘Safe Destination’ Badge following the completion by their staff of specialised training in the COVID-19 environment.

4,000 staff in the tourism and retails industries, are participating in training in best practice cleaning protocols.
which has been devised and is being provided by the Kerry Education and Training Board.

The aim is to reassure visitors returning the county, that they can do so safe in the knowledge that staff are equipped with the skills and training to work safely under the current restrictions.

To receive the ‘Safe Destination’ designation, businesses must register with Kerry County Council to take part in the training course.

Businesses and staff interested in participating in the training, can register with Kerry County Council on its freephone Business Support Line on 1800 807 102 or [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>.

