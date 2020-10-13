Hoteliers urge Kerry TDs to protect tourism sector

A letter has been sent to all Kerry TDs on behalf of hoteliers in the county.

The Irish Hotels Federation says 11,600 tourism jobs are at risk across Kerry due to the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

The letter on behalf of 106 hotels and guesthouses in Kerry says failure to act now will do irreparable damage to the long-term viability of the industry.

It is calling for a reduction of the Tourism VAT to 9% and an extension of the local authority rates waiver.

The IHF says many businesses have to make very stark choices about lay-offs and if they can stay open for the rest of the year due to a lack of support.