Hoteliers call for retention of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

The Irish Hotels Federation is calling on the Government to extend the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

The system is operated by Revenue, and is available to employers who keep employees on payroll throughout the pandemic.

It’s currently due to end in mid-June, before many businesses, including hotels, can reopen.

President of the IHF, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane says while the current employment supports are very welcome, they must be retained until restrictions on physical distancing and mass gathering are lifted.

Currently 90% of hotels across the country are closed while the majority of the 260,000 people employed in tourism and hospitality are laid off.