Hotel rooms in Kerry and the South West up over €7 to €108

Hotel rooms in Kerry and the South West region were up over €7 last year to almost €108.

That’s according to the Crowe Ireland Annual Hotel Survey, which is compiled by accountancy practice and advisors, Crowe and is based on analysis of Irish hotels’ 2018 accounts.

The Crowe Ireland Annual Hotel Survey shows that hotels in Kerry and the South West had a 71.3% room occupancy rate last year, that’s down 0.3% on 2017, and is lower than the national average of 75.1%.

The average room rate for hotels in Kerry and the South West last year was €107.80, that’s over €10 lower than the national average but is up over €7 on the 2017 figure.

Revenue per available hotel room in this region was €76.81, up €4 in the year, with total revenue per room for the South West at €67,352, an increase of €3,000.

The EBITDAR Profit per Room, which is Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortisation and Rent/Restructuring is at €12,964 for the South West, up €900 on 2017.