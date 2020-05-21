Hospitals in South-West could face infection control risks, should second wave hit

Hospitals in the South-West could face significant infection control risks, should a second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

The South/South-West Hospital Group, which comprises nine hospitals, including University Hospital Kerry, was found to be in need of immediate action to lessen the risk of infection spreading throughout hospitals in the region.

The Health Information and Quality Authority examined infection risks associated with a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases.

It says the pandemic will place significant demands on hospital infection prevention and control programmes across the state.

These demands will likely last for a significant period of time.

On an individual hospital group basis, HIQA has had concerns about infection prevention control for hospitals in the South-Southwest Hospital Group more than other groups over the past three years.

It says a number of actions have been initiated to address these concerns in the intervening period.

However, HIQA says inspections in CUH and UHW – and previously in UHK – point to the potential for underlying weaknesses in each of these infection prevention and control programmes, which could be re-exposed in a pandemic situation.

Among the risks noted by all groups were the need to ensure supplies of PPE, alcohol hand gel and cleaning equipment.