On this week’s Hospital and Nursing Home Requests, Billy speaks to Maire Flynn of Killarney Community Hospital
One person has died from COVID-19, no new cases in Kerry.
There has been one COVID-19 related death recorded in the Republic today.New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 21 new confirmed...
Killarney best dressed winners announced
Siobhan Wharton, Ballyhar, Killarney & Timmy O`Connor, Beaufort, Killarney have been announced as the stylish winners of the Dawn Milk Virtual Ladies Day 2020...
COVID-19 results in €1 million income loss for Killarney Golf and Fishing Club
COVID-19 has resulted in a projected loss of €1 million in income at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.That’s according to Head of Operations at...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum: Episode 10 – July 16th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Marcella Finn, manager of Castleisland Day Care Centre and Margaret McCarthy from the Castleisland branch of St Vincent de Paul about...