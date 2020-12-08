Hospice appeals to Kerry people to light a candle at 8pm tonight

The Kerry Hospice Foundation is asking people to light a candle at 8pm tonight, in memory of someone who has died, or a person who’s in your thoughts this Christmas.

It’s to co-incide with the foundation’s virtual tree, where people can sponsor a light in memory of a friend or loved one who passed away during the year.

Funds raised through the virtual tree, go towards the running costs of the Hospice services, which have been severely hampered this year because of the pandemic.

More information on the virtual tree is available on the website www.lighttoremember.com.