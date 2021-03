The first three finishers in the Cheltenham Gold Cup all have backgrounds in horse and pony racing, while two of the top three finishers have won at the Dingle Races over the years.

So it’s well proven that Horse and pony racing has been a nursery for many top jockeys.

Discussing this is Commentator Thomas O Callaghan and Charlie Farrelly who is the joint PRO of the Southern Region Horse and Pony Racing Board