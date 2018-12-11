Hopes Waterville man injured in French cycling accident will be home for Christmas

It’s hoped a Waterville man seriously injured in a cycling accident in France will be able to return home for Christmas.

32-year-old Mike Curran was hit by a car while coming to the end of a trip of a lifetime with his girlfriend Sara O’Shea; the pair had cycled thousands of miles from China before tragedy struck.

He’s currently in a rehabilitation facility in London, which is costing €12,500 a week; an online GoFundMe campaign has raised €129,000 so far.





Depending on clearance from his medical team, it’s hoped Mike and Sara will return to Waterville for Christmas, after being more than a year away.