Hopes relief road and extra car parking will alleviate Dingle traffic congestion

It’s hoped the new relief road and additional car parking will alleviate traffic congestion in Dingle.

The Dingle Inner Relief Road aims to allow traffic flowing in and out of the town to avoid the Quay, which can become highly congested, especially during the summer.

The final phase of the road project is underway, and there are plans to extend St Mary’s car park on Green Street, adding 75 spaces.





Richie Williams of Dingle Business Chamber and Tourism Alliance says it’s hoped the combination of the new road and car parking will make a big difference for the upcoming season.