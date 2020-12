It’s hoped new tenants will be announced for Manor West Shopping Centre in Tralee in the New Year.

Manager of the Manor West Shopping Centre, Derek Rusk says it’s the intention that new businesses will replace some of those who’ve recently closed.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the industry, but says interest in the market is strong.

Derek Rusk says a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to ensure the businesses that have been lost will be replaced: