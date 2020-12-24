Hopes lotto winner local to Castleisland store that sold ticket

The owner of a Kerry shop that sold a winning €1 million lotto ticket says he is hopeful the winner is local.

There’s a great buzz in Castleisland today following the news that the winning midweek Lotto Plus ticket was sold in Whyte’s Centra.

This is the second big Lotto win in Kerry in the space of five days after an online player in the county won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 last Saturday.

The National Lottery is urging all Lotto players in Castleisland to check their tickets; the winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers are: 4, 20, 21, 33, 37, 43 and the Bonus was 6.

Owner of Whyte’s Centra, Robert Whyte is hoping the ticket holder is local: