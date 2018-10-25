Hopes Irish language speech in Westminster will revive interest in Kerry politician

A Kerry politician says he hopes a speech made in Irish in the UK parliament will revive interest in a West Kerry politician who was the first to speak Gaelic in Westminster over a century ago.

Yesterday, Welsh MP Liz Saville Roberts spoke in Irish as she called for the implementation of an Irish Language Act for Northern Ireland.

It’s believed Ms Saville Roberts was the first MP to address the House of Commons in Gaelic in almost 120 years.





The first person to do this was West Kerry MP Thomas O’Donnell who began an address in Irish in Westminster in 1901 only to be ruled out of order.

West Kerry county councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says he hopes the use of Irish in Westminster will promote the language and revive interest in Thomas O’Donnell.