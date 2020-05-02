Hopes GAA and soccer seasons can resume on July 20th.

There are hopes that the GAA and soccer seasons can resume on July 20th.

The government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business has outlined a phased return for sport in the country.

Training in limited groups will be permitted from June 8th.

June 29th could see some events taking place behind closed doors.

But July 20th is the date where team sports can resume – in front of limited numbers.

We get reaction to the announcement from several stakeholders in Kerry GAA and soccer.

Tim Murphy, Kerry GAA Chairman:

John O’Regan, KDL soccer secretary:

Darragh Long, Kerry ladies football joint manager: