Hopes flights from Kerry Airport to Edinburgh will be operational next summer

It’s hoped a flight from Kerry Airport to Edinburgh will be operational next summer.

It’s on the back of success of chartered flights by Logan Air from Scotland to Kerry, bringing staff who were being helicoptered from Farranfore to rigs drilling for oil off-shore.

Babcock International located a helicopter base at Kerry Airport to take crews to where CNOOC Petroleum Europe and ExxonMobil were drilling for oil in the Porcupine Basin, 230km off the Kerry coast.

This has stopped, as the oil well has been classified as a dry hole, but exploration companies say they have other high-quality prospects off the Irish coast.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern believes it’s only a temporary break, and the helicopter operations from Farranfore to service oil exploration will be up and running again, probably in 2021.

Mr Mulhern says they’re in negotiations with Logan Air about starting an Edinburgh route to and from Kerry Airport for next summer.