Hopes cruise ship docking on Valentia Island will provide welcome boost

It’s hoped a cruise ship docking on Valentia Island next year will provide a welcome boost for the area.

The ship with 600 German tourists onboard will arrive on September 9th for one night.

The visitors are expected to go on different day trips, but it’s also hoped a local craft fair on Valentia Island on the day will provide an outlet for those not leaving the area.





The tourist season traditionally ends at the end of August, but Valentia Island Tourist Office is appealing to local businesses to remain open for September 9th.

It’s hoped this could lead to more cruise ships docking on Valentia Island in the future, and that it could extend the season.