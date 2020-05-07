It’s hoped Killarney National Park buildings will reopen in August

It’s hoped the buildings in Killarney National Park will reopen in August.

That’s according to regional manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and general manager Killarney House and Gardens, Pat Dawson.

Both grounds have remained opened for locals during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Dawson says 99% of people have complied with the national public health guidelines to date.

Yesterday, it was decided that the grounds at Killarney House and Gardens would be reserved for those cocooning and their carers from 10.30am to 12.30pm each day, so they can exercise safely.

The general manager is appealing to other users to avoid the grounds during those times.

Mr Dawson hopes the buildings in Killarney National Park will be able to reopen by the August Bank Holiday weekend: