Hope new car park and bypass will alleviate Killarney’s congestion

It’s hoped the opening of the Rock Road car park and the development of a new bypass in Killarney will alleviate congestion in the town.

The tourism capital is regularly choked with traffic and there’s a shortage of car parking.

Kerry County Council bought lands on Rock Road, Killarney and is to develop a 190-space cark park in time for the upcoming tourist season.

Funding was allocated last May for an evaluation of a new bypass; it would run from the Cork side of Killarney to two miles on the Tralee side of Farranfore.

Outgoing president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul O’Neill says all of these projects combined could solve the town’s traffic issues: