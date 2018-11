This time round, Brendan visited Two Mile National School, which, as you might have guessed, is located two miles outside of Killarney!

Kerry Star David Clifford is a former pupil of the school and it has recently reopened.

Brendan spoke to both classrooms in the school, in part 1 we hear from the juniors and in part 2 we hear from the seniors.





Juniors

Seniors

If you would like Brendan to visit your school, e-mail [email protected]