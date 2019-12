Brendan ventured to Causeway where he found Killury National School!

A small place, full of big characters, this visit was bursting with craic and fun from the moment Brendan stepped inside the door.

This lead to so much audio that Brendan had no choice but to air it over 2 shows!

Click on any of the links below to have a listen to the pupils of Killury National School…

Infants 1

Infants 2

Middle Classroom 1

Middle Classroom 2