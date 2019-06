For the first time ever, Brendan had to split a Homework Off Voucher trip into 4 separate highlights!

He visited Currow National School where he spoke with 2nd & 3rd class students.

They told him about the things you can only find in Currow National School (Chickens and 40-40)

Listen below and feel free to like, comment and share!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4