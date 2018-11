Brendan visited Ballyfinane National School before the Mid Term Break.

There was plenty of pumpkins, skeletons and cobwebs on display throughout the school and there was great excitement as it was just a couple of days away from a fancy dress day before the Halloween holidays.

Brendan had greta fun with both the junior and senior side of the school as they told him everything unique about Ballyfinane!





Juniors

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ballyfinane-Juniors.mp3