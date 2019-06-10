Homeless spending in Cork and Kerry up 55%

Spending on homeless services in Kerry and Cork last year rose by 55%.

A report published by the Department of Housing showed that total spending on homeless services across the 2 counties exceeded €11.5 million for 2018.

The South-West Region Local Authority Homelessness Financial Report detailed that €1.7 million of that amount was spent on emergency accommodation in Kerry alone.

Arlington Lodge in Tralee made up over €300,000 of that figure.

Spending on homelessness prevention measures for the region rose to almost €1.4 million.